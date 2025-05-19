Military OneSource Podcast — Summer Budgeting Military Playbook

Summer’s here, and so are PCS moves and vacation costs. Discover practical budgeting strategies to stay mission-ready with smart financial tips and expert support from a financial counselor. Hear how personalized support services from Military OneSource can save you money and assist with everything from counseling and tax guidance to legal help and employment resources for spouses. Find out how reaching out for support can connect you with a network of experts ready to guide you through every twist of the military life journey.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Military OneSource Financial Counselor Joan Johnson. Service members and eligible family members can access financial counseling for free through installation programs and Military OneSource.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/financial-counseling/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.