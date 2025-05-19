Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - SAPR + FF 25-1

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    AFN Kunsan

    This Armed Forces Network Kunsan Radio Update covers and interview with U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jarred Prather, a volunteer victim advocate, and highlights from exercise Freedom, Flag 25-1. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    TAGS

    Freedom Flag 25-1
    Freedom Flag 25-1, SAPR, Radio Update

