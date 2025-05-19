Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLTCM Lateef Compton Visits AFN Rota

    SPAIN

    05.15.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota Nack 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (May 15, 2025) U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton came into AFN Rota to talk about his visit to Naval Station Rota. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota C. Nack)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLTCM Lateef Compton Visits AFN Rota, by PO2 Dakota Nack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Rota
    NAVSTA Rota
    6th Fleet
    Spain
    AFN Europe
    NAVEUR NAVAF

