    Tuscan Trident 25 & NATO Chiefs Meet

    ITALY

    05.15.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Merissa Daley 

    AFN Naples

    250515-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 15, 2025) Regional news highlighting exercise Tuscan Trident 25 in Rota, Spain and NATO Chiefs of Defense meet in Brussels. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 07:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86558
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110998499.mp3
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tuscan Trident 25 & NATO Chiefs Meet, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NATO
    MSC
    NATO Chiefs of Defense
    EPU
    Tuscan Trident
    NATO Allied Chiefs of Defense

