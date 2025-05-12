250515-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 15, 2025) Regional news highlighting exercise Tuscan Trident 25 in Rota, Spain and NATO Chiefs of Defense meet in Brussels. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 07:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86558
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110998499.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tuscan Trident 25 & NATO Chiefs Meet, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.