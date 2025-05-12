American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on Viper Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 5-9, 2025. Viper Week featured a variety of competitions, including assessments of each squadron's performance in launching, flying and regenerating aircraft, preparing them to effectively support potential contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 08:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86549
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110998331.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Viper Week, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
