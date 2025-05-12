An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting Outdoor Recreation rental services at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Outdoor Recreation offers rentals for yard tools, summer sports, winter sports, camping equipment and more. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|05.16.2025
|05.16.2025 08:53
|Recording
|86548
|2505/DOD_110998326.mp3
|00:00:30
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|1
|0
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Grab Rentals From Outdoor Recreation, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
