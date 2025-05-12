A 30-second radio spot advertising Country Night at the Kazabra Club, Vogelweh Air Base, Germany that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 15, 2025, to May 15, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 03:31
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86547
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110998253.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Country Night, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.