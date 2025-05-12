Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Return With Honor

    Return With Honor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.08.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    In this episode, Brigadier General Tad Clark and Command Chief Master Sergeant Cesar Flores talk with Airman First Class Kevin Tran about serving with gratitude.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 03:27
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86546
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110998252.mp3
    Length: 00:25:22
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Return With Honor, by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    31FW
    return with honor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download