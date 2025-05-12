A 15-second radio spot advertising the Rumble on the Rock boxing event commemorating the U.S. Army's 250th birthday that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 14, 2025, to June 13, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 03:31
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86544
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110998249.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Rumble on the Rock, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.