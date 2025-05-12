Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: May 12, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: May 12, 2025

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: On Camp Hansen, Okinawa, approximately 2,400 U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit completed the biannual MEU Exercise to prepare for an upcoming deployment in the indo-pacific region, on Gwangju Air Base, Republic Of Korea, for Exercise Freedom Shield 25-1, U.S Air Force and Marine Corps maintainers joined together to support MQ-9 Reaper operations, and in the Philippines, the Armed Forces Of The Philippines hosted the closing ceremony for exercise Balikatan 25.

    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 02:02
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: May 12, 2025, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

