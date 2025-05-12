Pacific Pulse: May 12, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: On Camp Hansen, Okinawa, approximately 2,400 U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit completed the biannual MEU Exercise to prepare for an upcoming deployment in the indo-pacific region, on Gwangju Air Base, Republic Of Korea, for Exercise Freedom Shield 25-1, U.S Air Force and Marine Corps maintainers joined together to support MQ-9 Reaper operations, and in the Philippines, the Armed Forces Of The Philippines hosted the closing ceremony for exercise Balikatan 25.