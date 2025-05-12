Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saikai Fishing Friendship Day PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.15.2025

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    A radio promotion for the Saikai City Friendship Fishing Day taking place on June 8th, 2025, at NBU 7's Yokose Facility. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller.)

