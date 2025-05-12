A radio promotion for the Saikai City Friendship Fishing Day taking place on June 8th, 2025, at NBU 7's Yokose Facility. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller.)
05.15.2025
05.16.2025
|Recording
|86539
|2505/DOD_110998041.mp3
|00:00:30
SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|5
|0
|0
This work, Saikai Fishing Friendship Day PROMO, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
