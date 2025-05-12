Radio Spot - Hydration

A radio spot reminding Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents about the importance of staying properly hydrated. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 08:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86527
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110994681.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
