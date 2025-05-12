Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 28

The Power of Self-Care: Improving Your Mental Health



Welcome to the Lyster Health Talks podcast. Each month, listen in as the team focuses their discussion on relevant, relatable health content that empowers your health and the readiness of the force. We often focus on physical health - eating well, exercising, getting enough sleep - and those are so important! But truly thriving means paying attention to our mental and emotional wellbeing too.



In today's show, we have a special episode in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Joining the show as guest host is Lt. Col. Adam Keller, Chief of Behavioral Health at Lyster Army Health Clinic, and special guests Dr. Tony Franklin and Kelsey Miller with the Primary Care Behavioral Health team.



To learn more about mental health services at Lyster Army Health Clinic, visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Health.



Mental Health Resources:

Veterans Crisis Line: Call: 988 and press 1 or Text: 838255

Military One Source: Visit www.militaryonesource.mil or call 1-800-342-9647.

InTransition Program: Visit www.health.mil/inTransition or call 1-800-424-7877.

Psychological Health Resource Center: Call 1-866-966-1020.

Family Advocacy Program: 334-255-7029.

Lyster Behavioral Health Clinic: 334-255-7350/7028.



To schedule medical appointments at Lyster Army Health Clinic call the Lyster Central Appointment Line at 800-261-7193 or submit a message to request an appointment on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at

https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.



Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.



The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.