Afternoon Alibi with Colt Teuscher

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 14, 2025) An interview with Colt Teuscher, Liberty Center manager, Naval Air Station Sigonella, discusses free shuttles, full moon Etna hike and new events coming up for the Liberty Center. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)