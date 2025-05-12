Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 09MAY25: MA1 GUILLERMO AND HEALTH OF FORCE SURVEY

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms First Class Guillermo Gutierrez saves a life, and the 2025 health of force survey is open in Sasebo, Japan, on May 9th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 03:03
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 09MAY25: MA1 GUILLERMO AND HEALTH OF FORCE SURVEY, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Friendship Day 2025

