NEWSCAST 09MAY25: MA1 GUILLERMO AND HEALTH OF FORCE SURVEY

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86503" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Master-at-Arms First Class Guillermo Gutierrez saves a life, and the 2025 health of force survey is open in Sasebo, Japan, on May 9th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)