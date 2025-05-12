Master-at-Arms First Class Guillermo Gutierrez saves a life, and the 2025 health of force survey is open in Sasebo, Japan, on May 9th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 03:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86503
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110992373.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 09MAY25: MA1 GUILLERMO AND HEALTH OF FORCE SURVEY, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.