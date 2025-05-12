South Asia’s defense realignment and rising regional tensions take center stage in Episode 43 of Dialogue, as Professor Shyam Tekwani examines India’s shifting deterrence posture, Pakistan’s strategic pivot, and the growing agency of smaller South Asian states. The episode explores how the United States can deepen partnerships without reigniting old rivalries or undermining regional autonomy.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 14:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86502
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110992153.mp3
|Length:
|01:00:43
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dialogue Episode 43 - South Asia's Strategic Forge, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.