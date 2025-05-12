Dialogue Episode 43 - South Asia's Strategic Forge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86502" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

South Asia’s defense realignment and rising regional tensions take center stage in Episode 43 of Dialogue, as Professor Shyam Tekwani examines India’s shifting deterrence posture, Pakistan’s strategic pivot, and the growing agency of smaller South Asian states. The episode explores how the United States can deepen partnerships without reigniting old rivalries or undermining regional autonomy.