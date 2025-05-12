Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dialogue Episode 43 - South Asia's Strategic Forge

    Dialogue Episode 43 - South Asia's Strategic Forge

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    South Asia’s defense realignment and rising regional tensions take center stage in Episode 43 of Dialogue, as Professor Shyam Tekwani examines India’s shifting deterrence posture, Pakistan’s strategic pivot, and the growing agency of smaller South Asian states. The episode explores how the United States can deepen partnerships without reigniting old rivalries or undermining regional autonomy.

    TAGS

    Pakistan
    India
    DKI APCSS
    South Asia
    defense industrial base
    Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM)

