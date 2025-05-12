Planning for Your U.S. Army Retirement S15:E7 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 13 May 2025

This week's Soldier for Life Podcast episode includes everything that you will need to know for your retirement planning journey! Listen as CW3 (Ret.) Lynn Peterson - the RSO Program Manager for the Army Retirement Services Office and our all-around retirement planning guru - shares LOADS of information and resources about planning steps, retirement resources and where to find them, major things to consider (including financial considerations, employment, healthcare, retirement locations, family considerations), veteran benefits, and SO much more!
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 17:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86500
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110991896.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:32
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
