    Planning for Your U.S. Army Retirement S15:E7 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 13 May 2025

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    This week's Soldier for Life Podcast episode includes everything that you will need to know for your retirement planning journey! Listen as CW3 (Ret.) Lynn Peterson - the RSO Program Manager for the Army Retirement Services Office and our all-around retirement planning guru - shares LOADS of information and resources about planning steps, retirement resources and where to find them, major things to consider (including financial considerations, employment, healthcare, retirement locations, family considerations), veteran benefits, and SO much more!

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:39:32
    Location: US
    Army retirement
    Army Retirement Services
    Soldier For Life Podcast

