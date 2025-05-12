Celebrating 250 Years of U.S. Army Service to Our Nation S15:E6 - SFL Podcast - 22 April 2025

This week's Soldier for Life Podcast episode highlights the Army’s upcoming 250th birthday celebration and the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolutionary War. Listen as we sit down with Captain Jonathan Bratten, the command historian for the Maine Army National Guard and the National Guard Bureau’s Revolutionary War 250 liaison officer to the U.S. Army Center of Military History, to chat about these two important events and why they - along with knowing your Army history AND telling your #SoldierForLifeStory and the Army's story - are important to ALL of us even 250 years later.