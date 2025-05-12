Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating 250 Years of U.S. Army Service to Our Nation S15:E6 - SFL Podcast - 22 April 2025

    Celebrating 250 Years of U.S. Army Service to Our Nation S15:E6 - SFL Podcast - 22 April 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    This week's Soldier for Life Podcast episode highlights the Army’s upcoming 250th birthday celebration and the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolutionary War. Listen as we sit down with Captain Jonathan Bratten, the command historian for the Maine Army National Guard and the National Guard Bureau’s Revolutionary War 250 liaison officer to the U.S. Army Center of Military History, to chat about these two important events and why they - along with knowing your Army history AND telling your #SoldierForLifeStory and the Army's story - are important to ALL of us even 250 years later.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 17:25
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86499
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110991891.mp3
    Length: 00:28:51
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating 250 Years of U.S. Army Service to Our Nation S15:E6 - SFL Podcast - 22 April 2025, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Revolutionary War
    Soldier For Life Podcast
    Army 250
    Revolutionary War 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download