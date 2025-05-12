Warrior-Scholar Project S15:E5 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 8 April 2025

The Warrior-Scholar Project hosts intensive, one-week college-prep academic boot camp programs for enlisted service members and veterans at America’s top universities to help ease their transition from the military to higher education. Learn more as we chat with the CEO of the Warrior-Scholar Project, Ryan Pavel, on this Soldier for Life Podcast episode.