The Warrior-Scholar Project hosts intensive, one-week college-prep academic boot camp programs for enlisted service members and veterans at America’s top universities to help ease their transition from the military to higher education. Learn more as we chat with the CEO of the Warrior-Scholar Project, Ryan Pavel, on this Soldier for Life Podcast episode.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 17:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86498
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110991890.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:16
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior-Scholar Project S15:E5 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 8 April 2025, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.