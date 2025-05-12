Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Value Of a Veteran S15:E4 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 25 March 2025

    The Value Of a Veteran S15:E4 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 25 March 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    On this Soldier for Life Podcast episode, we talk with Ms. Lisa Rosser, the CEO and Founder of an organization called The Value Of a Veteran, about what you can do to up your military connected talent game and why this is so important for your organization.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 17:26
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86497
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110991879.mp3
    Length: 00:33:03
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Value Of a Veteran S15:E4 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 25 March 2025, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier For Life Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download