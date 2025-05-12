The Value Of a Veteran S15:E4 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 25 March 2025

On this Soldier for Life Podcast episode, we talk with Ms. Lisa Rosser, the CEO and Founder of an organization called The Value Of a Veteran, about what you can do to up your military connected talent game and why this is so important for your organization.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 17:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:33:03
