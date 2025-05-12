NPower S15:E2 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 12 February 2025

NPower offers free virtual tech training programs, job placement assistance, and professional development opportunities for military and veteran families. Learn more from our Soldier for Life Podcast discussion with Kendra Parlock, the Vice President of Partnership Development for NPower.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 17:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86495
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110991870.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:42
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
