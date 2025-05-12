Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NPower S15:E2 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 12 February 2025

    NPower S15:E2 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 12 February 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    NPower offers free virtual tech training programs, job placement assistance, and professional development opportunities for military and veteran families. Learn more from our Soldier for Life Podcast discussion with Kendra Parlock, the Vice President of Partnership Development for NPower.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 17:27
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86495
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110991870.mp3
    Length: 00:24:42
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPower S15:E2 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 12 February 2025, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier For Life Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download