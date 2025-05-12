Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MyArmyBenefits S15:E1 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 14 January 2025

    01.14.2025

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    The MyArmyBenefits website is the U.S. Army’s official one-stop shop for information about all of the federal and state benefits that Soldiers, veterans, and their families have earned from serving their country in the United States Army. The website also includes planning calculators to help with things like Army retirement, survivor benefits, and deployment. Learn more from this Soldier for Life Podcast episode as we talk with the MyServiceBenefits Program Manager, Ms. Chelsea MacDougall.

