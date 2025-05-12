The MyArmyBenefits website is the U.S. Army’s official one-stop shop for information about all of the federal and state benefits that Soldiers, veterans, and their families have earned from serving their country in the United States Army. The website also includes planning calculators to help with things like Army retirement, survivor benefits, and deployment. Learn more from this Soldier for Life Podcast episode as we talk with the MyServiceBenefits Program Manager, Ms. Chelsea MacDougall.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 17:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86494
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110991861.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:52
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MyArmyBenefits S15:E1 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 14 January 2025, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.