Heroes MAKE America S14:E13 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 26 November 2024

The Manufacturing Institute's Heroes MAKE America program provides training and resources to help prepare individuals in the military and veteran communities for careers in the manufacturing industry.



Learn more from our Soldier for Life Podcast discussion with Amy Thomas, the National Director of the Heroes MAKE America program, about their efforts to build a pipeline of military-trained and industry-certified candidates for manufacturers around the country.