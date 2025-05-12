Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 5 - Measles Part 2

    WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 5 - Measles Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Audio by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    The measles virus has now reached our community, and we wish to talk about what you and your family can do to prevent the spread and infection.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 15:27
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86490
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110991519.mp3
    Length: 00:10:43
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 5 - Measles Part 2, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download