Arctic Connections | Episode 1 - Ted Stevens Center: Past, Present, and Future

Arctic Connections | Episode 1, Ted Stevens Center: Past, Present, and Future, featuring Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center and host Matthew Hickey. Originally recorded in December 2023, this episode provides premiere insights on center operations and its growing impact on Arctic security, as well as benefits from the speakers’ extensive military career in and across the Arctic.