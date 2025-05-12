Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Connections | Episode 1 - Ted Stevens Center: Past, Present, and Future

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Audio by Bradford Jackson 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Arctic Connections | Episode 1, Ted Stevens Center: Past, Present, and Future, featuring Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center and host Matthew Hickey. Originally recorded in December 2023, this episode provides premiere insights on center operations and its growing impact on Arctic security, as well as benefits from the speakers’ extensive military career in and across the Arctic.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 21:08
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Alaska
    Arctic
    Arctic Ocean
    Arctic Security
    Ted Stevens Center

