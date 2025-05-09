Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Pulse

    The Pulse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    05.09.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raphael McCorey 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    The Pulse is a radio segment featuring Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay leadership and staff, discussing various topics related to health, wellness, and military readiness. The Pulse was hosted May 9, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 08:52
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86407
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110983907.mp3
    Length: 00:53:04
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pulse, by PO2 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    The Pulse
    AFN Guantanamo Bay
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download