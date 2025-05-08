Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - PCS Stress and Education Opportunities

    KMC Update - PCS Stress and Education Opportunities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.09.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jessica Meade, 86th Medical Group Public Health representative, explains ways to manage stress while undergoing a permanent change of station, on May 8, 2025. Meanwhile, Zaccary O'Neil, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University assistant campus director, explains upcoming course available to service members, on May 8, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 06:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86399
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110981802.mp3
    Length: 00:01:47
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - PCS Stress and Education Opportunities, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PCS
    86th Airlift Wing
    Education
    86th Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download