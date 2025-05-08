KMC Update - Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Chaplains

Tina Dunn, Baumholder Morale, Welfare, and Recreation civilian advisor, explains the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, on May 7, 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Maj. Randy Croel, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Clinical Pastoral Division chief, explains the services offered by the chaplains at the medical center, on May 7, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)