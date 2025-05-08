Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.09.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Tina Dunn, Baumholder Morale, Welfare, and Recreation civilian advisor, explains the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, on May 7, 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Maj. Randy Croel, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Clinical Pastoral Division chief, explains the services offered by the chaplains at the medical center, on May 7, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 06:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86398
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110981801.mp3
    Length: 00:02:06
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Chaplains, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

