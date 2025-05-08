Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Legal Assistance Week

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.07.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on Legal Assistance Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy April 28 - May 1, 2025. Over the course of a week, The 31st Fighter Wing Legal Office executed a series of targeted engagements designed to connect and inform all service members and their families about the legal resources offered to them. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 09:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86394
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110981640.mp3
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    31st Fighter Wing, Law, Radio News, Legal, Italy, JAG

