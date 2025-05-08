AFN Aviano Radio News: Legal Assistance Week

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on Legal Assistance Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy April 28 - May 1, 2025. Over the course of a week, The 31st Fighter Wing Legal Office executed a series of targeted engagements designed to connect and inform all service members and their families about the legal resources offered to them. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)