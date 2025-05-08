American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on Legal Assistance Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy April 28 - May 1, 2025. Over the course of a week, The 31st Fighter Wing Legal Office executed a series of targeted engagements designed to connect and inform all service members and their families about the legal resources offered to them. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 09:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86394
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110981640.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Legal Assistance Week, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
