    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP23: 3ID Command Team (MG Norrie and CSM Reffeor) (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP23: 3ID Command Team (MG Norrie and CSM Reffeor) (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this episode, host Col. Ethan Diven, Commander of Operations Group sits down with the 3rd Infantry Division Command Team, Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie and Command Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Reffeor to discuss the innovative training progressions for Armored Brigade Combat Teams. They dive into their role in the Army’s Transforming-in-Contact (Tic) 2.0, motivations for the training, the use data in transformative ways, and leadership expectations.

    Recommended Resources:

    Military Review, “Continuous Transformation - Transformation in Contact”, Gen. James E. Rainey, August 2024
    https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Portals/7/military-review/Archives/English/Online-Exclusive/2024/Transformation-in-Contact/Transformation-in-Contact-UA.pdf

    Army News Service, “Transforming in Contact alters Army in unexpected ways”, Joe Lacdan, March13, 2025
    https://www.army.mil/article/283757/transforming_in_contact_alters_army_in_unexpected_ways


    Episode hosted by Col. Ethan Diven and edited by Annette Pritt

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 17:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86385
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110981000.mp3
    Length: 00:43:55
    Year 2025
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

