Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP23: 3ID Command Team (MG Norrie and CSM Reffeor) (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Col. Ethan Diven, Commander of Operations Group sits down with the 3rd Infantry Division Command Team, Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie and Command Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Reffeor to discuss the innovative training progressions for Armored Brigade Combat Teams. They dive into their role in the Army’s Transforming-in-Contact (Tic) 2.0, motivations for the training, the use data in transformative ways, and leadership expectations.



Recommended Resources:



Military Review, “Continuous Transformation - Transformation in Contact”, Gen. James E. Rainey, August 2024

https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Portals/7/military-review/Archives/English/Online-Exclusive/2024/Transformation-in-Contact/Transformation-in-Contact-UA.pdf



Army News Service, “Transforming in Contact alters Army in unexpected ways”, Joe Lacdan, March13, 2025

https://www.army.mil/article/283757/transforming_in_contact_alters_army_in_unexpected_ways





“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center as part of the Warrior Chronicles.



Episode hosted by Col. Ethan Diven and edited by Annette Pritt