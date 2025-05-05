Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP22: Protection (Left of the Bang Miniseries 07) (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
In this episode, host Capt. Seth Revetta shares the sixth episode in a miniseries called Left of the Bang from our Scorpion team Observer, Coach, Trainers. The series highlights how to better prepare each war fighting function for some of the challenges seen at the National Training Center. For our last episode in the miniseries, Maj. Steven Pyles, Capt. Bennett Johnson, Capt. Joe Figueroa, and Maj. Mario Malpica discuss the protection warfighting function. They describe common problems and trends, understanding equipment, integration and how Brigades can best prepare for coming to the National Training Center from the perspectives Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive material (CBRNE), Engineer and Air Defense.
“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.
Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt
