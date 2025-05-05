In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Jason Hull, MWR marketing director, talks all things summer for Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community. Learn about the Salute to Summer concert, Independence Day, and smaller events taking place throughout the coming months. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
