    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Audio by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Jason Hull, MWR marketing director, talks all things summer for Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community. Learn about the Salute to Summer concert, Independence Day, and smaller events taking place throughout the coming months. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 11:26
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:13:38
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Marne Report Podcast
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

