Marine Minute 18-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL. JADICA HEINZ WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



U.S. MARINES WITH MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE-DARWIN 25.3 AND PHILIPPINE MARINES WITH 3RD MARINE BRIGADE, CARRIED OUT A LIVE-FIRE EVENT DURING EXERCISE BALIKATAN 25 AT RIZAL, PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES.



THE COUNTER-LANDING LIVE-FIRE EXERCISE GAVE MARINES THE OPPORTUNITY TO PRACTICE DETERING ENEMY FORCES AND DEFEND COASTLINES.



AS MARINES CONCLUDE THEIR EXERCISE AT RIZAL, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO MARINES WITH THE 31ST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT EXECUTING AERIAL FAST ROPE TRAINING AT CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN.



THE TRAINING WAS PART OF MEU EXERCISE WHICH ENHANCES MARINES’ AIR-TO-GROUND INSERTION CAPABILITIES PREPARING FOR FUTURE OPERATIONS AND PROVIDING A FLEXIBLE AND LETHAL FORCE.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!