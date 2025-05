Marine Minute: 18.2-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CORPORAL MARTON-SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



THIS YEAR'S MODERN DAY MARINE WAS HELD AT THE WALTER E. WASHINGTON CONVENTION CENTER IN WASHINGTON, D.C.



MODERN DAY MARINE IS THE LARGEST MARINE CORPS EXPOSITION WITH OVER 350 EXHIBITORS SHOWCASING WARFIGHTING INNOVATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, AS WELL AS BRIEFINGS AND Q&A SESSIONS FROM INFLUENTIAL LEADERS THROUGHOUT THE DEFENSE INDUSTRY.



MASTER GUNNERY SGT. MICHAEL DUNN, THE SENIOR ENLISTED ADVISOR TO THE CAREER MANAGEMENT TEAM AT MANPOWER AND RESERVE AFFAIRS SPEAKS ABOUT THE BENEFITS OF ATTENDING MODERN DAY MARINE.



"I THINK IT’S A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR SOME OF THE YOUNG MARINES TO INTERACT WITH THE SENIOR ENLISTED AND SENIOR OFFICERS THAT ARE IN THE MARINE CORPS, THAT ARE WALKING AROUND THIS ROOM AND THEY PROVIDE A WEALTH OF KNOWLEDGE TO ALL OF THESE MARINES." (12 SECS) 1:09-1:21



MODERN DAY MARINE ALSO ALLOWS INTERNATIONAL ALLIES AND PARTNERS TO COME TOGETHER WITH SENIOR OFFICIALS TO EXPLORE THE OPPORTUNITIES IN DEVELOPING THE FUTURE OF OUR CRUCIAL PARTNERSHIPS.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!