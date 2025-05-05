Kanto Connection - Senior Master Sergeant Ruben Bunag, a Project Officer of the 2025 Yokota Friendship Festival, speaks about the significance of the festival and how to find more information about it.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 01:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86349
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110978913.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KC - 2025 Friendship Festival, by A1C Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.