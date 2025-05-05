Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC - 2025 Friendship Festival

    KC - 2025 Friendship Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.07.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Alana Wright 

    AFN Tokyo

    Kanto Connection - Senior Master Sergeant Ruben Bunag, a Project Officer of the 2025 Yokota Friendship Festival, speaks about the significance of the festival and how to find more information about it.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 01:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86349
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110978913.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC - 2025 Friendship Festival, by A1C Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download