The Quill & Sword | NSL Unscripted | Episode 23 – The International Law of Intelligence with Professor Asaf Lubin

In this episode, MAJ Emily Bobenrieth, Associate Professor in the National Security Law Department, talks with Professor Asaf Lubin, Associate Profes-sor at Indianan University Maurer School of Law and visiting Associate Pro-fessor at Columbia Law School. Professor Lubin shares his over ten years of research into the law and ethics that govern espionage. Professor Lubin dis-cusses how current international law regulates (or rather, falls short to ade-quately regulate) how States spy on one another. Professor Lubin discusses his argument for the development of a new body of law called the, “Interna-tional Law of Intelligence,” a self-contained legal regime specifically tailored to honor the importance of espionage to State security, while simultaneously balancing the protection of individual privacy. Professor Lubin’s research cul-minates in his forthcoming book, The International Law of Intelligence: The World of Spycraft and the Law of Nations, scheduled to be released this spring by Oxford University Press, set to be released later this spring.



Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our pod-cast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: "Criminal Law Department Presents" (Criminal Law Department), "NSL Unscripted" (National Security Law Department), "The FAR and Beyond" (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and "Hold My Reg" (Administrative & Civil Law Department).