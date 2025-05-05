Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Danger Podcast - Ep. 3

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Audio by Spc. Kenneth Barnet and Sgt. Hunter Tate

    1st Infantry Division

    The Danger Podcast - Ep. 3 introduces CSM. Walsh as he opens up about the personal struggles he faced throughout his military career. He breaks the silence around addiction and mental readiness, challenging the stigma that often prevents soldiers from seeking the help they need.

    The Danger Podcast

