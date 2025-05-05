The LOGSTAT: The Next Generation of LOG BOLC

Episode #4: CPT Garett Pyle meets with LTC Jesse Pena, the Chief of Logistics Proponency at ASU, to discuss the major changes occurring for logistic lieutenants at the Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC), their commissioning path, and potential changes to career paths for officers in the Logistics Corps.