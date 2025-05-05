Episode #4: CPT Garett Pyle meets with LTC Jesse Pena, the Chief of Logistics Proponency at ASU, to discuss the major changes occurring for logistic lieutenants at the Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC), their commissioning path, and potential changes to career paths for officers in the Logistics Corps.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 13:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86334
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110977795.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:09
|Location:
|US
This work, The LOGSTAT: The Next Generation of LOG BOLC, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
