Warhawk Podcast - S2E3- Behind the Range with CATM

In this episode, we sit down with three cadre from Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) to talk about their experiences as instructors responsible for ensuring Airmen are trained, confident, and proficient in handling and maintaining their assigned weapons. They share what it was like arriving at their unit, the unique challenge of training basic trainees, and how they adjusted to the instructor role. Hear firsthand what it takes to keep our force ready, one trigger squeeze at a time.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 12:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86332
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110977733.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:15
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
