Warhawk Podcast - S2E3- Behind the Range with CATM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86332" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we sit down with three cadre from Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) to talk about their experiences as instructors responsible for ensuring Airmen are trained, confident, and proficient in handling and maintaining their assigned weapons. They share what it was like arriving at their unit, the unique challenge of training basic trainees, and how they adjusted to the instructor role. Hear firsthand what it takes to keep our force ready, one trigger squeeze at a time.