    Warhawk Podcast - S2E3- Behind the Range with CATM

    05.05.2025

    Audio by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing

    In this episode, we sit down with three cadre from Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) to talk about their experiences as instructors responsible for ensuring Airmen are trained, confident, and proficient in handling and maintaining their assigned weapons. They share what it was like arriving at their unit, the unique challenge of training basic trainees, and how they adjusted to the instructor role. Hear firsthand what it takes to keep our force ready, one trigger squeeze at a time.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 12:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: US
    CATM
    Combat Arms
    37TRSS
    Combat Arms & Maintenance

