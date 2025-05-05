AFN Kunsan Radio Update - USMC & ROKAF Freedom Flag + USAF & ROKAF EOD

This Armed Forces Network Kunsan Radio Update covers and interview with U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Kuckuk, Freedom Flag Officer In Charge with 4th Marine Air Control Squadron, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and highlights from the U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force quarterly interoperability exercise. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)
