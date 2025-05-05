Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - USMC & ROKAF Freedom Flag + USAF & ROKAF EOD

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.06.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    AFN Kunsan

    This Armed Forces Network Kunsan Radio Update covers and interview with U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Kuckuk, Freedom Flag Officer In Charge with 4th Marine Air Control Squadron, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and highlights from the U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force quarterly interoperability exercise. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 02:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
