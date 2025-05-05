AFN Kunsan Radio Update - USMC & ROKAF Freedom Flag + USAF & ROKAF EOD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86318" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This Armed Forces Network Kunsan Radio Update covers and interview with U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Kuckuk, Freedom Flag Officer In Charge with 4th Marine Air Control Squadron, 18th Marine Air Control Group, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and highlights from the U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force quarterly interoperability exercise. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)