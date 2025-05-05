Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: May 5, 2025

    JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    The 51st Civil Engineer Squadron hosted the first ever complex joint and combined Iron RADR exercise at Osan Air base, Republic of Korea. s. U.S. soldiers from first Multi-domain Task Force recently conducted mobility and live fire training of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System as part of a joint Integrated Counter Landing live fire exercise on the island of Palawan. U.S. Seventh Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge, participated in Exercise Croix du Sud in the Coral Sea near New Caledonia.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP
