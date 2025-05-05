The 51st Civil Engineer Squadron hosted the first ever complex joint and combined Iron RADR exercise at Osan Air base, Republic of Korea. s. U.S. soldiers from first Multi-domain Task Force recently conducted mobility and live fire training of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System as part of a joint Integrated Counter Landing live fire exercise on the island of Palawan. U.S. Seventh Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge, participated in Exercise Croix du Sud in the Coral Sea near New Caledonia.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 01:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86317
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110976413.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: May 5, 2025, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.