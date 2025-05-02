On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Forces Japan, in cooperation with the Government of Japan, announced the establishment of a new forum for cooperation dedicated to enhancing communication and fostering shared understanding between U.S. forces and local stakeholders in Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 01:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86316
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110976397.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: May 2, 2025, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.