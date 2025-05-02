Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: May 2, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: May 2, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.01.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Forces Japan, in cooperation with the Government of Japan, announced the establishment of a new forum for cooperation dedicated to enhancing communication and fostering shared understanding between U.S. forces and local stakeholders in Okinawa.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 01:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86316
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110976397.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: May 2, 2025, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USFJ, US Forces Japan, Okinawa, Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download