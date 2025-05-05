Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 2 - Westfield Technical Academy's Aviation Program

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Audio by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    In the second episode of the Barnes Flyover, hosts Melanie Casineau and Jay Hewitt from the 104th Public Affairs team recap base and community events, and sit down with instructors from Westfield Technical Academy's Aviation Program to learn more about their unique partnership with the 104th Fighter Wing.

    podcast
    Air Force
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    104th Figher Wing
    Barnes Flyover

