The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 2 - Westfield Technical Academy's Aviation Program

In the second episode of the Barnes Flyover, hosts Melanie Casineau and Jay Hewitt from the 104th Public Affairs team recap base and community events, and sit down with instructors from Westfield Technical Academy's Aviation Program to learn more about their unique partnership with the 104th Fighter Wing.
|04.25.2025
|05.06.2025 11:54
|Newscasts
|86308
|2505/DOD_110974302.mp3
|00:00:00
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|1
|0
|0
