Pacific Pulse: April 17, 2025

In Japan, a Bomber Task Force Deployment of U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft and Airmen from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron arrived at Misawa Air Base to support Pacific Air Force's training efforts and strategic deterrence missions to reinforce regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. In the Philippines, roughly 1700 service members from across the Joint Combined Forces will participate in Exercise Cope Thunder 25-1. In Korea, in a move to deepen international cooperation, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Republic of Korea Air Force Investigative Agency held a joint forensic science exchange.