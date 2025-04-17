Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: April 17, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: April 17, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.17.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    In Japan, a Bomber Task Force Deployment of U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft and Airmen from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron arrived at Misawa Air Base to support Pacific Air Force's training efforts and strategic deterrence missions to reinforce regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. In the Philippines, roughly 1700 service members from across the Joint Combined Forces will participate in Exercise Cope Thunder 25-1. In Korea, in a move to deepen international cooperation, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Republic of Korea Air Force Investigative Agency held a joint forensic science exchange.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 02:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86292
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110973105.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 17, 2025, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    australia, navy, okinawa, utah, pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download