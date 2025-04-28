Pacific Pulse: April 28, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy recently conducted a joint sail to enhance capabilities as a combined force and further improve coordination across both navies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 421st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, touched down at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa. U.S. service members and Republic of Korea Air Force personnel began combined flying training Exercise Freedom Flag 25-1.