    Pacific Pulse: April 28, 2025

    JAPAN

    04.28.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy recently conducted a joint sail to enhance capabilities as a combined force and further improve coordination across both navies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 421st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, touched down at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa. U.S. service members and Republic of Korea Air Force personnel began combined flying training Exercise Freedom Flag 25-1.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
