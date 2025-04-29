Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Reimagining Transit for Military Life

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Discover how the Cavazos Connector revolutionizes mobility across an entire installation, seamlessly linking five cities through microtransit. Explore the origins of this innovative transit system, the visionary behind it and its adaptability to meet changing population sizes and demand. Plus, learn how improved transportation access to work, dining and entertainment enhances the quality of life for active-duty families while fostering a sense of community — an essential factor in maintaining the mental well-being of service members.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Raymond Suarez, general manager of the HOP transit service at Fort Cavazos, Texas.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://installations.militaryonesource.mil/in-depth-overview/fort-cavazos to learn about Fort Cavazos.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 11:15
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:22:26
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
