Military OneSource Podcast — Reimagining Transit for Military Life

Discover how the Cavazos Connector revolutionizes mobility across an entire installation, seamlessly linking five cities through microtransit. Explore the origins of this innovative transit system, the visionary behind it and its adaptability to meet changing population sizes and demand. Plus, learn how improved transportation access to work, dining and entertainment enhances the quality of life for active-duty families while fostering a sense of community — an essential factor in maintaining the mental well-being of service members.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Raymond Suarez, general manager of the HOP transit service at Fort Cavazos, Texas.



Visit Military OneSource at https://installations.militaryonesource.mil/in-depth-overview/fort-cavazos to learn about Fort Cavazos.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



