    NATO Review: Fortifying the Baltic Sea - NATO’s defence and deterrence strategy for hybrid threats

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    05.05.2025

    Audio by Marcela Zelnickova 

    Natochannel           

    Recent events have solidified the Baltic Sea as an area of critical strategic importance. It serves as a vital maritime trading route, hosts considerable networks of Critical Undersea Infrastructure (CUI), and holds significant potential for the development of new sources of energy. As a result, it is also an area which is highly vulnerable to the increasingly prevalent threat of hybrid attacks – that is, attacks just below the threshold of kinetic warfare, which blur the lines between peace and conflict, such as the sabotage of critical infrastructure.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 09:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:16:17
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
