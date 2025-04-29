250505-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 5, 2025) Radio spot highlighting recycling plastic and to develop and maintain healthy recycling habits. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 08:41
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86267
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110970516.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Recycle Plastic, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.