Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - E-5 WAPS Testing and Learning Opportunities

    KMC Update - E-5 WAPS Testing and Learning Opportunities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.04.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on E-5 WAPS testing with Amanda Parrish, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and language learning opportunities with Bryan Albertson, Army Community Service cross cultural adaptation technician, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 5, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 04:32
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86264
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110970164.mp3
    Length: 00:01:56
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - E-5 WAPS Testing and Learning Opportunities, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download