    Return with Honor- Episode 10 - Growth

    AVIANO, ITALY

    04.25.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    In this episode of Return with Honor, a Wyvern Nation podcast, Brig. Gen. Tad Clark sits down with Senior Airman Dixon from the 31st Medical Group, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 25, 2025.

